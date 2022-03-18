DeMbare Eye Third Consecutive Win

Share

Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya says his charges will be looking for nothing short of victory when they take on ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Harare giants have won two consecutive matches for the first time this campaign after getting the better of Bulawayo Chiefs (2-0) and Tenax (3-1).

Ndiraya says they want a third win in a row, especially because they will be at home.

“We are playing at home, so we are gunning for a third win on the trot. If we do that, I think we will be in good space,” he told the media yesterday.

“Its difficult to get three wins on the trot, very difficult in our league but that is our next challenge, we want to do that, and even go further than that,” added Ndiraya.

DeMbare welcomed back to train right back Emmanuel Jalai, who missed last week’s victory over Tenax due to a groin problem.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe