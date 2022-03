Madzibaba VeShanduko Badly Injured After Being Attacked By Police Details

Tinashe Sambiri|Popular Citizens Coalition For Change supporter, Godfrey Karembera, widely known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, has been hospitalized after being attacked by overzealous police details in Harare on Thursday.

According to Citizens’ Coalition For Change, Madzibaba VeShanduko is receiving treatment at a hospital in Harare.

“Madzibaba veShanduko has been admitted at a local hospital after he suffered deep lacerations & bruises.

He was severely tortured & assaulted by rogue police earlier today for wearing yellow.

He cannot walk on his own,” CCC said in a statement.

Madzibaba VeShanduko