Mum Forces Self On Own Son

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman from Mpopoma suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja for allegedly forcing her son to have sex with her on several occasions.

The woman cannot be named so as to protect her son’s identity.

Allegations against the woman are that from January this year up to 13 March, the woman enticed her six-year-old son to be in between the sheets with her.

It is said at first the tot refused, but the determined woman threatened to thrash him with a cable and after that the minor gave in to her demand and engaged in sex with her.

The matter came to light when the boy shared the sex ordeal with his friend. The victim’s friend told his mother who then reported the matter to the police.

The woman was arrested.

She was not asked to plead. She was remanded in custody to 22 March for routine remand. The magistrate advised her to apply for bail. -B Metro