Police Statement On Madzibaba VeShanduko Arrest Not Convincing At All

The ZRP is investigating allegations that Godfrey Karembera (43), who claims to be ‘Madzibaba Weshanduko’ was assaulted by Police officers in the Harare CBD today( Thursday)

On the hand, he is alleged to have used abusive language to Police officers who were trying to stop him from engaging in unsanctioned political activities in the CBD.- ZRP