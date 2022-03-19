Botswana Relaxes Covid Regulations For Visitors

By- The Government of Botswana has said travellers to the country are no longer required to provide proof that they have received booster shots against COVID-19 to be considered fully vaccinated.

In a statement on Friday, Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness said being fully vaccinated entails one has completed the primary vaccine series.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness permanent secretary Christopher Nyanga also said fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry into Botswana without the need to present a negative PCR test result. Read the statement:

NEW CHANGES AT PORTS OF ENTRY

The Ministry of Health and Wellness informs members of the public of new changes at ports of entry with effect from today.

Due to discordant periods for taking booster shots between Botswana and other countries, and for purposes of smoothening international travel, the definition of being fully vaccinated in Botswana will no longer include a booster shot. Having completed the primary vaccine series will be considered sufficient for one to be allowed entry, without the need to present a negative PCR test result.

For those who will be partially vaccinated, or not vaccinated at all, they will be required to present a negative 72 hour PCR test result and in addition, undergo COVID-19 testing at the port of entry, at their own cost. If negative, they will be allowed to proceed into the country.

If positive, they will be isolated in the district of the port of entry, at their own cost and allowed to proceed into the country only after recovery.

Please note that these changes now allow partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people to enter the country, if they comply with the required testing requirements.

It is only when one is not fully vaccinated and is also not willing to undergo COVID-19 testing at the port of entry, that they will be charged and fined or taken to a court of law.

The ministry wishes to emphasize that the removal of boosters from the equation, does not mean that booster shots are no longer important.

The ministry encourages all those eligible to take up boosters in order to keep their immunity against COVID19 high.

Members of the public are further encouraged to keep following all COVID19 protocols since the pandemic is still with us.

The ministry will from time to time advise on any new developments that may arise as the nation continues to battle with this pandemic.