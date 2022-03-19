CCC Condemns Police Barbarism

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change (Namibia) has described the harassment and torture of innocent civilians by overzealous police details as shocking.

CCC popular supporter Godfrey Karembera ( Madzibaba VeShanduko) was arrested and tortured by ZRP cops in Harare on Thursday.

See below CCC Namibia full statement:

Solidarity is a core value in social democracy, CCC Namibia absolutely condemns police brutality.

18 March 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia seriously demands an end to state sanctioned violence against unarmed innocent citizens who subscribe to the Yellow Revolution. The arbitrary arrest and torture of the number one supporter of Citizens Coalition For Change Godfrey Karembera is criminal, satanic,illegal and unconstitutional therefore it must be resisted with equal measure. The barbaric stone age perpetrators of politically motivated violence should end now!

It is quite pathetic that our people are being butchered for wearing the yellow regalia. Our rallies are being banned a few days before the impending by-elections due on the 26 March 2022. What yellow revolutionaries should know is that the time to retaliate against state sponsored violence is now! It’s no longer time to fold our hands in the face of police brutality and Zanupf militia’s shenanigans which saw our change champion Mboneni Ncube losing his dear in Kwekwe,may his dear soul rest in power. This is what earns us a totalitarian tag and tarnishes the reputation of our great country.

The incessant ZanuPF sponsored violence and human butchery call for citizens to peacefully act against the futile attempt to annihilate the alternative led by the Change Champion Commander-In- Chief President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Our inspiring member Madzibaba Veshanduko who had been terribly assaulted on his back by the diabolic Zimbabwe Republic Police for wearing his yellow regalia. It is now imperative to stop ZanuPF thugs and remote controlled police from harassing our fellow change champions in Zimbabwe. Our message to Mr Mnangagwa is that no amount of torture will defeat the resolve to fight for socio-economic transfiguration. This must be resisted with equal measure!

Furthermore, the attack on our prospective councillor for Umzingwane ward 20 Thokozile Dube by ZanuPF thugs must be roundly condemned.

Last month, these thugs unleashed their habitual violence on the innocent Citizens Coalition For Change candidate.

This gender based violence against women must be confronted seriously ,the articulate national spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere was also attacked by these marauding ZanuPF thugs on her way from church. As if that is not enough, the Citizens Coalition For Change trio Hon Joana Mamombe, fearless Youth Commander Cecilia Chauya Chauya Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are attending a series court hearings on trumped up charges. The three endured state sponsored abductions. They were sexually abused at the hands of ZanuPF thugs. This satanism must be stopped by citizens action for change.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia Rundu Branch Secretary General Simbarashe Ndoda echoed that violence and gross abuse of human rights will never convert people to the compelled alternative. He went on to condemn in absolute terms the continued closure of Democratic space in Zimbabwe and urged citizens to smell the coffee. The branch organiser, Lawrence Chiduku clearly stated that violence actually plants revolutionary seeds for vengeance and concretises the appetite and resolve to keep on embracing dangerous freedom against peaceful slavery.

Namibia district appeals to SADC, African Union and United Nations to act on this cowardly and despicable act of beating and killing citizens for wearing yellow. It is Godfrey Karembera’s fundamental basic human right to belong to a political formation of his choice. The vicious torture and brutal assault perpetrated by ZanuPF on political activists, journalists and human rights defenders must be condemned nationally, regionally, continentally and internationally hence the voices of these organisations should be audibly heard addressing this barbarism.

How can we expect free , fair and credible by-elections not forgetting the anticipated peaceful harmonised elections to be held after 14 months when our people are being tortured, killed and intimidated 9 days before elections? We demand action for comprehensive political, constitutional and electoral reforms because Zec is taking instructions from the Shake Shake Building. Zec must reform or be disbanded before 2023. Our agenda is clear that 2022 is a year of Citizens’Action for change.

In a nutshell, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia’s message to all Yellow Revolutionaries is that citizens must continue and escalate their quest for universal basic freedoms. The spirit of Gokwe and Marondera should be an enthusiastic inspiration to all change champions in Zimbabwe and abroad. The message is clear, register to vote, vote for change and defend the vote. Namibia district is committed and dedicated to prosecute the national democratic revolution to its logical conclusion. We remain ever ready to submit ourselves before we surrender the Yellow Movement to ZanuPF Satanists.

