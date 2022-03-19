ZimEye
🟡2. Madzibaba veShanduko narrates the tale of horror he's subjected to by rogue police officers at Harare Central Police Station on Thursday afternoon.🟡He's severely tortured & assaulted. #StopViolence pic.twitter.com/gKtUgf7nL9— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) March 18, 2022
