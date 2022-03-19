Madzibaba Veshanduko Exposes Mnangagwa

By- Citizens Coalition for Coalition (CCC), Madzibaba Veshanduko has exposed the police for torturing him for wearing party colours.

Madzibaba Veshanduko, real name, Godfrey Karembera’s lawyers said he was arrested in Harare CBD on Thursday and was tortured for wearing yellow.

Narrating his ordeal, he said the police officers “were just beating me. They never told me what the matter was.”

He said they were assaulting him with batons.

Madzibaba Veshanduko added that he overheard the police officers planning to take him from Harare Central police station, where he was locked all day, to an unknown location.

The plan was eventually ditched.

He says the doctor told him that his kidneys might have been damaged during the assault.

He is currently in the hospital nursing wounds.

Pictures that were circated on social media on Thursday show baton wounds at his back.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Friday said “some police officers” had been arrested over the matter.

While the police is saying Madzibaba Veshanduko was arrested for using abusive language to Police officers who were trying to stop him from conducting unauthorised political activities, some say he is being victimised for his political orientation.