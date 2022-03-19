Mai Titi Up For Cyber-Bullying

By- The cyber-bullying case, involving Olinda Chapel and Felistas Chido ‘Mai TT’ Murata, has taken another twist.

Olinda’s husband, Njabulo ‘Tytan’ Nkomo, has dragged Mai TT to court after filing an application, seeking a peace order, against the comedienne.

Through his lawyers, Mavhiringidze and Mashanyare Legal Practitioners, Tytan claims Mai TT has been insulting him and his family.

The application seeks an order, for peace, in terms of Section 388 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

The case, which was filed this week, is expected in court on March 28.

A case between the two socialites was struck off the court’s roll recently due to some technicalities on the annexures.

The case, which was heard by magistrate Sharon Mashavire, was removed from the court’s roll after she noted some loopholes, in the applicant’s documents, which were photocopied.

Tytan is claiming that from last month, Mai TT has been insulting him on social media, mostly on Facebook.

It is alleged Mai TT started by insulting Tytan’s wife, Olinda, on social media, and on her mobile phone.

At no point, according to the application, did Tytan and Olinda respond to the insults.

Further claims are that Mai TT flooded the media with videos and photos, and suggested Tytan was not a real man but a woman who was being sponsored by Olinda to enable him to marry her.

This allegedly went viral and was reported all over social media.

Other claims, according to the court documents, insinuated that Tytan was a gold digger who was just trying to get money from Olinda.

Tytan claims he has been abused psychologically and, for the sake of his mental health and peace, there was need for an order to bar Mai TT from insulting him and his wife.

He alleges his dignity has been eroded and his family members are now also being affected by the wave of insults.

The respondent’s behaviour also amounts to cyber bullying, he said, which cannot be tolerated nor condoned.

H-Metro