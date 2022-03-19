Passion Java Impregnates Another Woman ?

Share

By Dorrothy Moyo | Has the married controversial ZANU PF Prophet, Passion Java impregnated another woman, as viral video footage suggests?

The man was still to respond to the development, after a woman revealed pictures and an X-ray proving that he truly gave it a baby.

Last year, Panganai Java was exposed after hiring a sex worker in Cape Town. This time a woman has come up to allege that she was bedded and given a baby by the preacher.

But analysts said that the preacher is just playing theatrics so that he can get more social follower numbers. ” Even though he is not notorious for these things, this particular footage is just stunt video,” said Gester Moyo, a social worker in the capital Harare.

Some of the footage is in the clip below. MORE TO FOLLOW…