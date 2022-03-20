Lily Java Responds To Own Hubby’s Cheating Allegations

Share

By A Correspondent- Wife to Passion Java, Lily has responded to reports that her husband has been bonking a South African Slay Queen.

Social media has been awash with reports of Passion cheating on his USA based wife Lily Java amid revelations that he impregnated a South African lady he has been seeing for some time.

Said Lily:

“No weapon formed against my family shall prosper, no demon that is sent with an agenda can separate my family, we stand together , we pray together, we laugh together.

Keep trying Satan but you are already defeated and under my feet.

For we stand on a ROCK that can never be shaken or moved. @prophetpassion #love#family#covenant“

The post comes after her husband posted a controversial message on social media

While many expected him to deny the rumors, Passion posted a video where he remarked that even biblical characters such as David and Solomon loved women, in the process justifying his own scandalous relationship outside wedlock.

He further posted on his social media handles saying that even biblical characters such as David and Solomon loved women,.

He further posted on his social media handles saying;

“Now u know kuti handidye tsubvu, nhunguru nemukukurutsa ndove.”

Passion has been a fierce campaigner for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF whom he openly campaigns for on social media much to the dismay of pro-opposition supporters who feel he is being used to woo the youth vote ahead of the do-or-die 2023 elections.