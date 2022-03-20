Mwonzora This Isn’t Bona And This Isn’t ZBC

BY FACT CHECKIMG TEAM: A claim by MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora that the late President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona is attending Nelson Chamisa’s rallies, has gone viral.

The allegation was based on a said ZBC picture of a woman alleged to be Bona at a CCC party rally. ZimEye fact checkers can prove that the said woman, is not Bona and the Twitter handle publishing it is not the state broadcaster, ZBC’s.

The handle is a parody and the woman even by her facials, is not Bona Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe-Chikore expressed shock when she learnt of the accusations. The parody posts predominantly jokes about events and incidents in Zimbabwe and has before claimed that the late US envoy Collin Powell was a comrade of Zimbabwe.