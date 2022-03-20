Passion Java Admits To Bonking SA Slay Queen

By A Correspondent| Controversial socialite and cleric Panganai Java popularly known as Prophet Passion has admitted to bonking a South African Slay Queen.

Social media has been awash with reports of Passion cheating on his USA bases wife Lily Java amid revelations that he impregnated a South African lady he has been seeing for some time.

While many expected him to deny the rumors, Passion posted a video where he remarked that even biblical characters such as David and Solomon loved women, in the process justifying his own scandalous relationship outside wedlock.

He further posted on his social media handles saying;

Now u know kuti handidye tsubvu, nhunguru nemukukurutsa ndove 😂 😂 😂

Passion has been a fierce campaigner for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF whom he openly campaigns for on social media much to the dismay of pro-opposition supporters who feel he is being used to woo the youth vote ahead of the do-or-die 2023 elections.