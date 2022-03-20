Zanu PF Thugs Burn-Down Binga Party Leader’s House, Car

By- Zanu PF thugs in Binga burnt down their leader’s house and car as intra-party violence intensified ahead of the next Saturday’s by-elections.

The party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has since threatened to intervene if party leaders in Matabeleland North Province fail to contain the situation.

Mnangagwa made the threats during a campaign rally at Siabuwa Business Centre in Binga District on Saturday.

The threats came after a central committee member in the district, Veronica Mnkuli, recently had her house and vehicle burnt by opponents. Said Mnangagwa:

Let us forget the misunderstandings that we have been having.

I hear that there have been problems after party elections in Binga.

I want to say to Zanu PF leaders in this province that you must be united.

If you fail to unite, I will have to step in.

No one can pocket Zanu PF, but Zanu PF can pocket everyone.

I heard Veronica Mnkuli, a central committee member, had her house and vehicle burnt when she was trying to unite Zanu PF leaders in the province.

This is very bad, peace, harmony and unity should prevail in Zanu PF.

Therefore, I have requested Mnkuli to come to Harare on Monday so that I give her a new car.

Mnangagwa also donated 31 fishing boats to traditional leaders and the women’s league.

Binga is arguably one of the most underdeveloped districts in the country and the opposition has been dominant since the year 2000.