Ambitious Golden Eagles Sack Lupahla

Ambitious Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles have parted ways with head coach Joel Lupahla.

The club announced on Monday that the former Zimbabwe international has left the club on ‘mutual consent’ and Gilbert Mushangazhike is taking over.

“Joel Lupahla has today left his role as 1st Team Head Coach at Golden Eagles FC by mutual consent,” Eagles said in a statement.

“Assistant Coaches Elliot Matsika and Warren Mapanga have also left the Eagle’s Nest.

“After discussions on Sunday, it was ultimately decided that we would

go our separate ways,” said Golden Eagles Chairman, Barry Manandi.

“We would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at Golden Eagles and wish him every success in the future.”

“Gilbert Mushangazhike takes over with immediate effect and will be assisted by Phillip Sithole.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe