BREAKING: Khupe Officially Joins Chamisa

Share

By Dorrothy Moyo | The woman who in 2020 worked to destroy Nelson Chamisa’s reputation while claiming that he is an illegal leader of the MDC Alliance party, Thokozani Khupe has performed a sudden u turn.

Khupe, who was recently kicked out of her makeshift Mwonzora led organisation, the MDC T, made the announcement despite pressure against her inclusion from many Chamisa supporters who said they fear she will bounce to once again cause divisions in Chamisa’s newly formed Citizens Coalition For Change party.

Speaking while wearing a yellow Chamisa party to shirt, Khupe on Monday morning announced- “We’re building a strong foundation towards a resounding victory in 2023. So let us all of us rally behind president Nelson Chamisa as we prepare for 2023 elections, as it is going to be a defining moment for every citizen in this country”-