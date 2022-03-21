I Will Turn Around The Fortunes Of This Country In 5 Days: Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he only needs five days to fix the country once he wins state power from the ruling Zanu PF.

He said this while addressing a copious crowd at Rujeko Grounds in Masvingo Sunday.

Chamisa also said he is better placed to protect the country’s liberation war heritage and its ideals than President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We want Mnangagwa to retire and watch how we run this country. If he goes, we don’t need five days to turn the fortunes of the country, we will stop corruption and theft of national resources,” Chamisa said.

“I can assure you that I can defend the ideals of the revolution better than Mnangagwa. Under my leadership, I will not allow an inch of Zimbabwe, its resources and sovereignty to go into the hands of any foreigner,” he declared.

Chamisa, who lost a Constitutional Court challenge after Mnangagwa won the controversial 2018 presidential election by a narrow margin, said he would not take the same route.

“This time I am not going to take any issue of electoral fraud to court. I tell you this time it is never going to happen, not this time around,” Chamisa said.