Khupe Endorses President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC T leader, Dr Thokozani Khupe has endorsed President Nelson Chamisa.

Dr Khupe believes President Chamisa is the hope of the nation.

Below is Dr Khupe’s media briefing in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo on Monday…

https://fb.watch/bU8nevEXRn/