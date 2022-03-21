Mwonzora Rejuvinated Chamisa
21 March 2022
By A Correspondent- Douglas Mwonzora’s pro-Zanu PF political project has promoted the renewal and popularity of Nelson Chamisa, a former cabinet minister has said.
Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi tweeted Sunday that Mwonzora did not know that by dividing the MDC he was promoting Chamisa.
Tweeted Mzembi:
Mwonzora Project backfired & forced
to create a new identity
that the Junta is struggling to contain, the only thing to watch now is a resort to default settings of violence & intimidation after squandering all goodwill post RG.