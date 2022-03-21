ZimEye
🟡TODAY the criminal case of prominent @CCCZimbabwe activist @MadzibabaV continues. He was unprocedurally remanded on Saturday from his hospital bed. His lawyers were not allowed to make submissions even though he was over-detained rendering his police detention unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/tcd4GKLj9X— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) March 21, 2022
🟡TODAY the criminal case of prominent @CCCZimbabwe activist @MadzibabaV continues. He was unprocedurally remanded on Saturday from his hospital bed. His lawyers were not allowed to make submissions even though he was over-detained rendering his police detention unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/tcd4GKLj9X