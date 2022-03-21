We Are Preparing Special Retirement Package For Emmerson Mnangagwa- President Chamisa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is too old to lead the country.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at Rujeko A ground in Masvingo on Sunday President Chamisa said Mr Mnangagwa should be given a special retirement package.

He also denounced the harassment of citizens by the Zanu PF regime.

President Chamisa bemoaned the deepening socio-economic crisis in the country.

Veteran politician Dzikamai Mavhaire also described Mnangagwa as a clueless and old leader who cannot run the country.