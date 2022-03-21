We Use School Kids in Zim,SA “Satanic” Leader Claims

By A Correspondent

It is not going well with Masvingo preacher Isaac Makomichi (aka prophet Main Event) who is currently in Cape Town on a mission to shut the satanic church in South Africa.

Several videos were posted showing Makomichi in Cape Town. Sources said they managed to take Makomichi to the church but the leaders decided to call highly armed security guards.The witnesses also said the full information would be available soon.

“Takaindako tichiperekedza prophet takawanda,patakavaudza kuti tisu vaanani vakabva vatofonera security yaiva nepfuti dzinotyisa.

Vakuru vacho vakati Makomichi atijumha tisina kugadzirira,vakatizve usazvinetsa nekuti takazadza vana vechikoro ma agents edu muZim.Zvinotevera muchaziviswa” said Makomichi’s personal assistant.

Reports claimed that people are collecting lucky,lotto and love oils like chocolates.

I want to take the lucky oil because my friend is now leading a good life due to this oil, I don’t care about these satanist,they must leave our papa alone,” added one lady.