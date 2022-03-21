“You Reap What You Sow”

MLO is happy to announce that the Zimbabwe President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, although still scared to engage MLO, has finally recognised our demand for Matabeleland to break away from Zimbabwe and restore the statehood of Matabeleland to emerge as The Republic of Matabeleland.

His statement in Binga on Saturday 19 March, 2022 is testimony that he did not only receive the Demand for The Restoration of Matabeleland State but also read and understood it.

He was quoted by the media as saying,”You have heard me saying Zimbabwe is one. The Government of Zimbabwe is one. If you ask spirit mediums in any part of the country or ask God, you will be told that Zimbabwe is ruled by Zanu-PF. We are a unitary State and those who want to divide or separate the country should be exorcised of the spirit of Legion.”

It is not our wish to divide Zimbabwe. How can we divide a country that is already divided? When President Mnangagwa and his government exalted those of Hutu and Burundi origins (Shona) and gave them a superior status over those that were origially from South Africa (Matabele), they should have known that they were dividing their Zimbabwe along tribal lines.

When Mnangagwa and and his government especially him, Mnangagwa, stood up and accused Matabele people of being cockroaches and went on to deploy the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade to slaughter more than 40 000 innocent Matabele civilians, rape more 100 000 Matabele women, burn down more than 100 000 Matabele homes and displace more than 1 million Matabeles into South Africa and Botswana and those who remain in Zimbabwe are still tribally segregated and oppressed, they should have known that their divisive tribalistic ways had escalated to unacceptable and dangerous levels of tribal hate and genocide.

This was an attempt to obliterate Matabele nation from the face of earth which translates into extreme tribal division and hate clearly marked with Matabele blood. That cannot be blamed on anyone other than than Mnangagwa and his government. They should have known that they were applying for the quick implosion of Zimbabwe.

You rip what you saw. The seeds of tribal division that you have been unwisely sawing since 1980 are now bearing bitter fruits. So enjoy!

Now that you have finally removed your head from the sand and seen reality, you must, firstly, prepare yourself, physically and psychologically to get used to ruling Zimbabwe AKA Mashonaland without Matabeleland territory. How big Zimbabwe will be without Matabeleland territory is none of our business. We do not want an inch of it.

Secondly, prepare the Zimbabweans or Shona masses or those who are originally from Burundi, to be ready to use passports to enter The Republic of Matabeleland. Young Matabele men and women will be ready to serve them with pride and a smile at the Jameson Line border to be known as Mgiqika and Mgandane Border Post.

We will not move an inch from our demands up and until they are fully met.

I) Restoration of Matebeleland State as at 3 November 1893 and emerge and join the family of nations as The Republic of Matebeleland

2) Pay US$100billion dollars reparations for Matebele genocide done by the Zimbabwe government through Zimbabwe National Army 5th brigade in 1981-1987

If the President of Zimbabwe talks about the above demands we are prepared to listen to him. But if he continues to babble about digging the graves of the dead and his love for spirit mediums and demons, those are fables that we are not interested in.

We remind him that no one, and no one can stop an idea whose time has come!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs