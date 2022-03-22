Axed ZEC Employee Fights Back Over Termination Of Contract

Former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission director for Information Communication Technology and voter delimitation, Pamela Mapondera has dragged the electoral body before the Labour Court for unlawfully terminating her contract.

Zec had terminated her contract accusing her of leaking the voters roll to political parties.

Mapondera who is represented by Ephraim Ndhlovu of Mabundu and Ndhlovu law chambers has cited Zec, and its chairperson Priscilla Chigumba as the first and second respondent.

