Suspended Official Sues ZEC For Unlawful Dismissal

Tinashe Sambiri|A senior Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is challenging her suspension.

Former ZEC ICT director, Pamela Mapondera, is suing the commission for unlawful dismissal.

“Former ZEC Director for ICT, Pamela Mapondera, has filed a lawsuit at the Labour Court for unlawful dismissal.

ZEC had recently terminated her contract.

ZEC must not victimize employees for doing their job, but rather, all ZEC commissioners must resign,” Team Pachedu said in a statement.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust has expressed concern at the announcement by ZEC that polling agents are not allowed to carry mobile phones into voting centres.

” Today ZEC announced during training of Polling Agents in #KwekweCentral that all polling agents must not carry a phone, torch or pen & paper into the polling station on the day of the by-election.”

