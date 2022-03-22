VOTERS ROLL BREAKING NEWS: ZRP Cop forces Hwende Into Car

By A Correspondent | The CCC Secretary General, Chalton Hwende, was Tuesday morning forced into a car after his meeting at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices where he had traveled to request audience over the voters roll and COVID regulations.

The development comes as Zimbabwe readies for the upcoming bi elections which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said will put an end to a multi party legislature.

Numerous irregularities were flagged in the days running up to today, and these include duplicate entries in the database tables. Aside this, ZEC has announced that the voters roll should not be availed to the public, citing data protection concern as a reason. Last week, the Commission announced that the voters roll will no longer be supplied outside permission from ZEC’s CEO.

Hwende who was accompanied by aides and ZimEye journalists, struggled as he was told to get into his car.

He is seen in the below footage.

What’s wrong with addressing journalists?, Hwende asks.

“Go and address each other at your offices,” replies the cop.

He is seen in the below footage. – MORE TO FOLLOW

