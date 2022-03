Children’s Vaccination Programme Kicks Off

nationwide vaccination blitz is now underway. Children from 12 years and above can now be vaccinated. Hurry to your nearest health facility and get vaccinated. Keep an eye out for mobile clinics as well.

