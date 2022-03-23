Madzibaba VeShanduko Freed

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera, better known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, has been granted $10 000 bail.

Fadzayi Mahere, the CCC spokesperson said Karembera remained hospitalised as he recovered from the injuries he sustained when tortured by the Police.

Karembera was brutally assaulted while in custody at Harare Central Police Station on 17 March after he was arrested in central Harare on the same day.

ZRP justified the assault of Karembera in a statement that he was “engaging in unsanctioned political activities in the Harare Central District”.

Karembera was also charged with undermining the authority of the Police for allegedly insulting the arresting officers

His assault and torture came after Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, on 26 February this year, threatened the opposition CCC saying the ruling ZANU-PF party would “crush the party like lice”.

