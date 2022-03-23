Manchester United Target Ajax Mentor

Manchester United have interviewed Ajax’s highly rated coach Erik ten Hag for their vacant head coach’s job.

United are looking for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement ahead of the new season. Ralf Rangnick, who has been doing the job on an interim basis, will take up an administrative position at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun newspaper, the Red Devils’ board has been impressed with the 52-year-old’s style of play while they also believe he can help attract players and keep some of those whose future is up in the air.

Ten Hag has long been one of the frontrunners, though he faced significant competition from Mauricio Pochettino while Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also emerged as a potential option recently.

Other coaches that has been linked with top post at Old Trafford are Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique, although the likelihood of him agreeing to take a club job before the World Cup later this year is thought to be slim.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

