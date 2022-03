Mnangagwa Bribes Traditional Leaders With Fishing Boats

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has given fishing boats to all traditional leaders in Binga to influence them to vote for his candidates in the Saturday by-elections.

Mnangagwa made the offer during a campaign rally at the Saturday Siabuwa Business Centre in Binga District.

Binga is arguably one of the most underdeveloped districts in the country and the opposition has been dominant since the year 2000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...