President Chamisa Speaks On National Day Of Prayer And Fasting

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described t the National Day of Prayer and Fasting as successful and spiritually effective.

President Chamisa has set Wednesday 23 March as a special day of fasting and prayer for the nation.

“THANK YOU our church leaders & all the citizens for the overwhelming response this day of prayer and fasting.

What a powerful online prayer and dedication service this morning led by Bishop Ancelmo Magaya,Rev Milson Ndlovu and intercessors.

Join the online lunch hour prayer session from 12 noon -2pm on various online platforms.

Wherever you are, lets continue in prayer this whole day and every hour…

God bless Zimbabwe,” said President Chamisa on Wednesday.

