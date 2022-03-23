Three Mudzi Villagers Arrested After ‘Disciplining’ Village Head

Three Mudzi villagers were arraigned before Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday after they assaulted their 84 -year-old village head with wooden sticks and open hands in a bid to force to vacate their village.

Tirihumwe Kuvatedza (24), Batanai Kuvatedza (34) and Sekai Kapesa (23)pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda who fined them $25000 each.

Prosecutor Nathan Mujuru told the court that on March 15 Chief Nyamukoho of Mudzi was invited at Mudyiwa Kuvatedza homestead in Tirihumwe village,Mudzi to solve an existing village head dispute.

The Chief managed to solve the matter peacefully and left the scene leaving the complainant with other villagers.

The trio arrived armed with wooden sticks and ordered the village head to vacate their village.

The village head tried to negotiate but the trio had non of his excuses and tool turns to assault him while shouting that he should relocate.

-Byo24

