Waverley Boss Aron Vico Arrested For Forging Company CR14

By A Correspondent| Waverley Plastics Managing Director Aron Vico has appeared before Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje charged with forging company CR14.

Vico who is embroiled in an inheritance dispute with daughters to the late Waverley Plastics founder Victor Cohen is accused of forging signatures on a company CR14 in a bid to elbow out genuine shareholders namely Amanda Berkowitz and Belynda Halfon.

Berkowitz and Halfon are daughters to the late Victor Cohen and own 33 percent shares each.

Vico was arrested together with company Secretary Lakshmikanth Boddapati and were both freed on ZWL$50 000 bail each.

Vico was ordered to report once every week at Highlands Police Station while Boddapati will also report once at Mabelreign Police.

They were also asked to surrender their passports and not interfere with state witnesses.

Since the death of Waverley founder Victor Cohen, an inheritance dispute ensued with shareholders being elbowed out of the company and denied their dividends.

Meanwhile, on 9 March 2022, Vico lost a Supreme Court appeal in which he sought to challenge a High Court ruling that dismissed his illegal allotment of 245 shares in Waverley Plastics Private Limited.

