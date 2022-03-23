You Are Not Zanu PF Wing, President Chamisa Tells ZEC

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has challenged ZEC to execute its duties objectively.

The CCC leader said ZEC should be objective, transparent and accountable.

” ZEC,ZEC,ZEC …you are a referee not a wing of any political party. Why can’t you just do business the correctly? Be transparent, accountable, professional, independent, constitutional and honourable. Let the voice, vote and will of the Citizens count and matter. Don’t force us as Citizens to demand your disbandment! And we have that power,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He also took a swipe at Zanu PF for forcing citizens to attend Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rallies.

“I don’t understand some political parties and politicians.. how do you bus or ZUPCO people from rural areas including as far as Rusape, Murehwa and even Gokwe to attend and address them in St Marys, Chitungwiza??”

