PICTURES- #Zanu PF's Vongaishe Mupereri makes last minute donation of an estimated 20,000 exercise books carrying his name to 9 schools in Mbizo, Kwekwe, ahead of the by-election on Saturday. He will battle it out with #CCC's Settlement Chikwinya. pic.twitter.com/YCMoePVucO— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 23, 2022
