Bogus Nurse Nabbed

By A Correspondent- A 39 year old Borrowdale woman who masqueraded as a nurse at Mvurwi hospital and defrauded a money changer of RTGS $205 000 has been arrested.

According to the police Juliet Musa is assisting police with investigations and is set to appear today at Guruve magistrates courts.

We arrested Musa after she masqueraded as a nurse in Mvurwi on August 15 last year and duped the complainant of his money by requesting him to send money in her CBZ account purporting to be one sister Munetsi of Mvurwi hospital,said the police.

“The complaint complied and went the following day to see sister Munetsi who declined that she had requested him to send money a police report was filed and trasses were made through the bank.

She was only caught last week and it was established that she had dupped a lot of people around the country using the same modus operandi.”

