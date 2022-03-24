ZimEye
#BREAKING– @PoliceZimbabwe have withdrawn their letter prohibiting the #CCC #EpworthRally after lawyers filed a court challenge. "Police withdrew their letter banning the rally. The rally has now been cleared," said JeremiahBamu, a CCC Lawyer pic.twitter.com/gdVPMkK77m— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 24, 2022
