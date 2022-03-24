Chamisa Says He Is Winning 2023 Elections

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has bullishly told his supporters that he is winning in 2023 and cannot wait to see the new great Zimbabwe happen.

Posting on Twitter Thursday morning, Chamisa thanked the people who heeded his party call for his prayer and fasting program claiming that in the spiritual realm, the new Zimbabwe is a done deal.

“THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN YESTERDAY’S PRAYER & FASTING PROGRAM. MAY GOD BLESS YOU! It’s a matter of time..In the spirit the NEW is a done deal. It has happened.The shift has already happened.Can’t wait to see this NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE happen.2023 We’re WINNING!!

It’s a landslide, a whitewash…Ezra 8:21 #CCC,” said Chamisa.

The youthful politician called for prayer and fasting ahead of Saturday’s by-elections where his party is contesting in the 28 vacant parliamentary seats and 105 local council slots.

Chamisa has been on a whirlwind touring the country’s 10 provinces holding rallies which were all well attended. He only faced challenges with the police on his Marondera and Gokwe rallies which were not sanctioned by the police despite a High Court order not to interfere.

