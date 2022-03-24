ZimEye
2/3 The suspect together with five other suspects who are still at large, stormed a home armed with a machete, spear and axes before attacking two complainants while demanding cash.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) March 24, 2022
3/3 The victims screamed for help and their neighbors managed to apprehend John Mhere whilst the other suspects sped off in their gate-away blue Honda Fit vehicle.
3/3 The victims screamed for help and their neighbors managed to apprehend John Mhere whilst the other suspects sped off in their gate-away blue Honda Fit vehicle.