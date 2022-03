Madzibaba Granted Bail

Spread the love

BACK TO FIGHT AHEAD: MADZIBABA GRANTED BAIL.

Our Citizens’ leader Madzibaba has been granted bail.

He was represented by Daug Coltart, we thank Zimbabweans for standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight for a democratic society. Solidarity is what keeps us going, together we are one.

Thank you!!!!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...