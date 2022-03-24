Mugabe Son Endorses Mnangagwa

By-On Wednesday, Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa shocked the country when he paraded the late President Robert Mugabe’s son at his party’s rally in Chitungwiza.

Mnangagwa toppled Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017.

The former ruler later died “a bitter man” nearly two years later in Singapore due to the coup.

Before his death, Mugabe reportedly instructed his close family members that he did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre because he didn’t want his “tormentors” to sing and preside over his funeral.

He was eventually buried at his rural home in Zvimba, in Mashonaland West Province.

However, traditional leaders have been pushing for Mugabe’s exhumation and reburial but his family is resisting the move.

