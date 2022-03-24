Prominent Banker Takes Community Development Programmes To Rural Gutu

Tinashe Sambiri|

Gutu-Banker and businessman Gift Gonese is a man with a strong passion for community development.

Gonese has unrolled several community projects in Gutu East Constituency. One such project is the revolving fund scheme – which seeks to empower business people in the constituency with working capital.

Gonese is an aspiring Citizens’ Coalition For Change MP for Gutu East Constituency.

He is working closely with Desire Tichazorwa, who is serving as his special assistant in the constituency.

“The revolving fund concept seeks to empower local businesspeople with working capital. The fund is distributed to business people at a specific system.This means the said businesspeople take turns to receive the funds,” said Gonese.

Tichazorwa said:

“The current programmes seek to popularise CCC and its leader President Nelson Chamisa. We are responding well to President Chamisa’s call for 6 million votes through interface and tangible projects in the communities.”

According to Tichazorwa, CCC will win of all wards in Gutu East.

Gonese was born in 1971 and grew up in Rwodzi Village under Chief Chimombe in Gutu. He attended Gomba Primary School and Chingombe 2 Alheit High School.

He did his tertiary education at the University of Zimbabwe and graduated with a Masters in Business Studies. He is doing a PHD.

He started working as a Banker in 1996, working for First Capital Bank. He owns a successful capital funding company and is running a junior private school.

