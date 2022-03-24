Zanu PF Sets Elective Congress Dates

By- Zanu PF has announced that it will conduct its elective Congress in October this year ahead of presidential, parliamentary and local government elections set for 2023.

This was announced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary while speaking at the 361st Politburo session on Thursday afternoon.

He said:

As we convene at this session, it is also important that we remain alive to the fact that, this is the year our party is holding our elective conferences of the Women and Youth Leagues as well as the party Congress scheduled for October 2022.

