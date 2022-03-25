⚠️#byelectionsalert⚠️



Sabhuku Chibamu 0772327722 of Chibamu Village has just rung a bell to announce that people from ward15 Norton will come & vote here in Mhondoro Mubaira & everyone will be accompanied for polling. All our 10 polling stations are at risk 🟡SOS🟡 @hwendec pic.twitter.com/5HlHVkGLBf