Elderly Warren Park Citizen Hands Self To Police After Killing Wife

Spread the love

The Warren Park community has been left stunned after an elderly man, popularly known as Sekuru Mponchi, handed himself over to the police after he allegedly killed his wife with an iron bar after a misunderstanding in the early hours of Friday morning.

Preliminary findings show that the elderly couple would frequently fight and were heard screaming and shouting before the murder occurred. After the murder Mponchi, who is being alleged to be a mental patient, handed himself over to the police.

SOURCE: H-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...