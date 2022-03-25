Has Bona Mugabe Joined Zanu PF?

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has claimed that former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona, has joined his party.

Posting on his Facebook page this week Mutsvangwa said the Mugabe family had endorsed President Emerson Mnangagwa.

“Effusive joy and total gratitude as comrades Bona and Robert Mugabe express that abiding FAMILY loyalty to ZANU-PF, the Party of the Enduring Zimbabwe Revolution,” posted Mutsvangwa.

Mnangagwa toppled the late Zimbabwe founding leader through a military coup in November 2017.

Two years later, Mugabe died a bitter man after declaring that he would never vote for his Zanu PF party.

The late veteran leader also told his family that he be buried at his Zvimba rural home.

https://www.facebook.com/christopher.mutsvangwa.7

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...