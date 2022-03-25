Juju Thieves Wreck Havoc In Byo

A new breed of thieves that use juju to rob victims of their money and goods has emerged in Bulawayo.

According to two women whose chats have gone viral on WhatsApp, the juju made them blackout for a while as the thieves robbed them and by the time they regained their senses the robbers had already vanished.

One woman was robbed after she met a stranger in the city centre.

The stranger greeted her and the next thing she remembers was seeing herself at OK Mart on the outskirts of the city.

Her granddaughter says after she greeted the man, her grandmother took him to her car and surrendered everything.

The man then drove them to OK Mart.

After he left, she regained her senses but it was too late.

Another 50-year-old woman was robbed the same way in Emakhandeni suburb after trying to help a man who had asked her for directions.

She has no idea what happened next, but what she came to realise after she regained her senses was that her smartphone and wallet were gone.

She made a report at Luveve Police Station. Other robbers pretend to be asking for time.

“My cousin lost all the money she had collected from Mukuru after she responded to a man who requested time,” a source said.

Acting Bulawayo province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said she was not aware of the incidents.-B Metro

