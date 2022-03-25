New Great Zimbabwe Coming

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabweans are ready to vote for change in the 2023 polls, Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Commenting on the day of fasting and prayer, President Chamisa said Zimbabweans should expect the coming of a New Great Zimbabwe.

“THANK YOU FOR PARTICIPATING IN YESTERDAY’S PRAYER & FASTING PROGRAM.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU! It’s a matter of time..In the spirit the NEW is a done deal.

It has happened.The shift has already happened.Can’t wait to see this NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE happen.2023 We’re WINNING!!

It’s a landslide, a whitewash…Ezra 8:21 #CCC,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...