“The Mugabes Are Zanu PF To The Bone”

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa posted on Facebook suggesting that Bona Mugabe and her husband are members of the ruling party.

Taking to Facebook, Chris Mutsvangwa wrote;

Effusive joy and total gratitude as comrades Bona and Robert Mugabe express that abiding FAMILY loyalty to ZANU-PF, the Party of the Enduring Zimbabwe Revolution.

Bona’s brother, Robert Mugabe Jr, got social media talking after he was spotted at a ZANU PF rally held in St Mary’s in Chitungwiza on Wednesday where he said he belonged to the party.

Robert Mugabe Junior met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other ZANU PF high profile members.

Robert Jnr said it was only right for him to be a ZANU PF member since that was the family’s legacy. He said:

They have been very accomodating. I thought I should come and support the party. Like it’s a family tradition. Since I was born the only thing I knew is ZANU PF. I am a ZANU PF child and I have a ZANU PF soul. It is only right that I continue the legacy.

While at the rally, Robert Mugabe Jnr chanted the ZANU PF slogan as he endorsed his support for the ruling party. Reports say he is set to contest for the Zvimba West National Assembly seat in the 2023 general elections.

Some observers thoughts the children of the late founding leader of Zimbabwe would not like to be associated with the party their father led for decades considering that he had sour relations with current party leaders during his last days in power.

Some also claim that the government is behind the push to have the veteran leader’s remains exhumed and reburied at the National Heroes Acre, a move the family is resisting, therefore, they predicted that Mugabe’s family will not endorse the ruling party.

