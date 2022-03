Top Cop Nabbed With Fake Hunters’ Licence

By A Correspondent- A top police officer has been arrested for possession of a fake Leaner Professional Hunter licence (LPH).

This was revealed by ZimParks public relations officer Tinashe Farawo who said :

A top police officer has been arrested for possession of a fake Leaner Proffessional Hunter licence (LPH). The cop was arrested while trying to renew it. He has been handed to CID for further investigations. @Zimparks

